Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

