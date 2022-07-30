Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prothena by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Prothena by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $4,808,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $238,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,277. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

PRTA stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

