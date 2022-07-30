Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $3,745,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.