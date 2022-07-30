Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $195.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.