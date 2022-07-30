Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 779 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

