Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.64% of ImmunoGen worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 430,057 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

