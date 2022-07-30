Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.