PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $527,222.60 and approximately $71,946.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,000,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

