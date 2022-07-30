Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.