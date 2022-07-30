Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 2,465 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

CFG opened at $37.97 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

