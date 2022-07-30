Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,727 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,034,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

