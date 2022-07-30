Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 47 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.77 and its 200 day moving average is $235.56. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

