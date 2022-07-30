Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $15.18 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

