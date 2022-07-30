Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $11.66 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

