Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 42.3% in July

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock remained flat at $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

