Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.62 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.45 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,037,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686,410. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 31.2% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 830,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 45.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.