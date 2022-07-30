Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.92 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,037,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 830,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

