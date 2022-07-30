Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.2 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

