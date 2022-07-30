Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $333.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

