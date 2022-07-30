Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $315.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day moving average is $324.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

