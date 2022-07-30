Peony (PNY) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $32,094.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 306,817,562 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

