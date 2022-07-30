Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.79

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 2891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.