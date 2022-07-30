Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 998,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,599. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

