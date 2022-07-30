ORAO Network Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $154,086.31 and $25,357.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00607514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034913 BTC.
About ORAO Network
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
