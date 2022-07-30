OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

