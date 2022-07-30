OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

