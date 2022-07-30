Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.81.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,368 shares of company stock worth $16,628,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

