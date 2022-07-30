Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRVFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.