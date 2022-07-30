NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

