Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Short Interest Update

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Northern Lights Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLIT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Up 11.3 %

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

