Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NSYS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 3,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

