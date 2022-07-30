Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NSYS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 3,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.