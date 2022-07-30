NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NDACW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 5,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,032. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

