NFTb (NFTB) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $191,724.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.