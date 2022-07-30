NFTb (NFTB) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $191,724.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
