Next Level Private LLC Purchases 765 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

BA opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

