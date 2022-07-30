Next Level Private LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 3.3% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $95,642,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

