NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NEXE Innovations Trading Up 3.7 %

NEXE opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.