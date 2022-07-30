Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

