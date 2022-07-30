New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $66,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $703.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.46.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

