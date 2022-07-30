New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,945 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $68,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 223,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

MSI stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

