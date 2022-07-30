New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $94.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Travelers Companies worth $94,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

TRV opened at $158.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

