New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 10.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 220,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,723,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 11,340,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 14,171,000 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

