New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,148. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,395,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.