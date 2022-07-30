New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) were up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 31,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,864,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

About New Gold

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

