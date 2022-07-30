NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Stock Up 3.7 %

NTGR opened at $25.78 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $284,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.