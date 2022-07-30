Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $737.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Insider Activity

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

