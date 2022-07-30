Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$23.21 on Tuesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$20.65 and a 52-week high of C$40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.77%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

