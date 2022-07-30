Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in July

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDBKY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.