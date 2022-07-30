National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,170 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $32,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

