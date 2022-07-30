National Bank of Canada FI Sells 172,146 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $62,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 290,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

