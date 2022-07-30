National Bank of Canada FI Has $141.86 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 281,552 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $141,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 296,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,835,521. The firm has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

